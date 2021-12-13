Advertisement

Leader of Hawkins Co. response team pleads guilty to theft

Michael William Thacker was elected to various leadership roles within HCERT with the earliest beginning in 2003.
HCERT Building
HCERT Building(Tennessee Comptroller’s Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Officer has found that a team leader misappropriated over $7K from the Hawkins Co. Emergency Response Team (HCERT), according to a release.

Michael William Thacker was found guilty of stealing the money between Jan. 2017 and Jan. 2021. According to a report, Thacker’s misappropriated spending included unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals, personal fuel purchases, cashback from purchases, jewelry purchases, and personal benefit checks. Officials also said he signed another person’s name to the personal checks with their knowledge.

“Thacker told investigators that he used HCERT funds for his personal benefit due to personal and financial issues,” a spokesperson said. “He left the HCERT board in August 2021.”

On Dec. 10, the Criminal Court of Hawkins Co. charged Thacker with one count of theft over $2,500, one count of fraudulent use of a debit card and one count of forgery after he pled guilty.

“Our investigators also discovered a number of deficiencies within the financial operations of HCERT that allowed theft to go undetected,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “HCERT must do a better job of keeping receipts, establishing controls over fuel purchases, maintaining its accounting records, and reconciling bank accounts. We also found that HCERT did not require two signatures on checks and did not adequately track fundraiser collections. I’m pleased to note that HCERT is taking steps to correct these problems.”

Thacker was elected to various leadership roles within the team beginning in 2003 and unofficially served as the HCERT treaters since 2007.

The HCERT is a nonprofit corporation that responds to hazardous materials and other emergency situations. Hawkins Co. government and residents primarily fund the group through donations and contributions.

