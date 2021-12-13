Murder investigation underway in Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies have been called to the scene of an early morning murder.

Deputies and Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division, White Pine Police Department, and agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of a homicide at the 3000 block of Hardy Road in Jefferson County.

Hardy Road is near the White Pine community near Cedar Creek.

Investigators said that a suspect has been taken into custody. This is an active scene as the investigation continues.

