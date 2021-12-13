Advertisement

Murder investigation underway in Jefferson County

Law enforcement on scene at the 3000 block of Hardy Rd.
By Zach McBride
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies have been called to the scene of an early morning murder.

Deputies and Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division, White Pine Police Department, and agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of a homicide at the 3000 block of Hardy Road in Jefferson County.

Hardy Road is near the White Pine community near Cedar Creek.

Investigators said that a suspect has been taken into custody. This is an active scene as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Customers enjoying a meal at Pete's restaurant in downtown Knoxville.
Staple downtown restaurant open for decades, closing on Saturdays
Friends are remembering the 6-year-old who passed away.
‘He was so loving’ | Family friends remember 6-year-old killed in a car crash
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Tennessee saw at least six tornadoes touch down Saturday
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage reported following EF-3 Tornado in Kentucky

Latest News

Mild Monday
Despite a frosty cold start, gradual warm-up starts today
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff Office said that Deputies have been called to the...
Murder Investigation in Jefferson County
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado damage in Arkansas, Tennessee
catch up quick
Catch up Quick