Advertisement

New K-9 added to Loudon CO. Sheriff’s Office

Roscoe is the sixth member of LCSO’s K-9 team with the other five trained in narcotics detection, tracking, and criminal apprehension.
Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office introduces newest member to their K-9 team.
Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office introduces newest member to their K-9 team.(LCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office is starting their first ever bloodhound tracking team.

Roscoe is a 7-month-old Bloodhound who came to the LCSO with help from Sergeant Allen Russell of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Captain David Finchum of the Sevierville Police Department.

“Several months ago, Sheriff Guider and I began having a discussion with a few people about the possibility of adding a new type of team to our K-9 unit.”, said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “We were confident that by adding a tracking dog to our agency, it would benefit us in many ways that our traditional patrol K-9 units might not always be able to.”, said Davis. “In a community where we have children who live with development disorders, and seniors who face horrible diseases like Dementia and Alzheimer’s, any resource we can add to help locate these individuals when they walk away from their homes is worth its weight in gold.”

Deputy Brandon Dishner wanted to learn the man tracking trade so he spent time with other bloodhound teams.

Roscoe and Dishner completed a month-long handler course with Roscoe obtaining his NNDA Certification in October.

The pair are fully operational on the LCSO’s Nightshift Squad.

Roscoe is the sixth member of LCSO’s K-9 team with the other five trained in narcotics detection, tracking, and criminal apprehension.

“LCSO would like to also give a special thanks to the Sevierville Alderman who donated Roscoe and to Knoxville based Heelex Medical Center for their financial donation for Roscoe’s K-9 vehicle transport kennel,” said LCSO Spokesperson Matt Fagiana. “These donations made this program possible.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Customers enjoying a meal at Pete's restaurant in downtown Knoxville.
Staple downtown restaurant open for decades, closing on Saturdays
Friends are remembering the 6-year-old who passed away.
‘He was so loving’ | Family friends remember 6-year-old killed in a car crash
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage reported following EF-3 Tornado in Kentucky
Donnie Marquis Tharpe
Knoxville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

Latest News

Hendon Hooker
Vols QB Hendon Hooker to return for another season
Keegan Smith
Catholic’s Keegan Smith finishes 35th in high school nationals
Friends are remembering the 6-year-old who passed away.
‘He was so loving’ | Family friends remember 6-year-old killed in a car crash
Family friends are remembering a 6-year-old who was killed on Dec. 8 in a crash that occurred...
‘He was so loving’ | Family friends remember 6-year-old killed in a car crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on deadly tornado damage
Kentucky Gov. emotional days after multiple tornadoes devastate parts of state