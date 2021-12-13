Oak Ridge hires Hall’s Scott Cummings as next head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scott Cummings will succeed legendary Oak Ridge coach Joe Gaddis as the Wildcats’ next head football coach.

Cummings heads to Anderson County by way of Halls High School, where he’s held the same title the last three seasons. Before taking over the Red Devils program, Halls had only won eight games one time in the last decade. Halls won eight games in the following two seasons and made the playoffs in each of Cummings’ three years at the helm.

Scott Cummings has been hired as the next Head Coach at Oak Ridge. pic.twitter.com/rwsfUZZvQT — David Clary (@DCCATVOICE) December 13, 2021

Before Halls, Cummings was the head coach at Cleveland High School for four seasons, from 2015-2018.

Cummings saw the most success of his high school coaching career during his run as head coach at West High School, from 2002-2014. Cummings became the Rebels all-time leader in wins, playoff appearances, and playoff victories. Under Cummings’ leadership, West made back-to-back state championship appearances - in 2013 and 2014 - bringing home the gold ball after a 23-6 win over Hillsboro in 2014.

Cummings takes over for the retiring Joe Gaddis, who announced he’d be stepping down after 38 years of coaching after the season.

This season, Oak Ridge finished 3-7 and was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. The Wildcats reached the 5A state championship in 2020, falling to Summit 28-7.

