Pleasant and sunny weather through late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ll need the ice scraper in the Valley Tuesday morning, but that’s not the case for everyone! We’re much warmer towards the end of the workweek.

A better chance of rain is here Friday and Saturday. Next week will feel more winter-y, as winter itself arrives!

WHAT TO EXPECT

An ‘inversion’ develops late tonight. That means our temperature warms the higher up you go, in elevation. Practically, Knoxville will be one of the coldest spots on Tuesday morning. Fog develops in the Tennessee River Valley. This fog will last until about 8 o’clock in the morning and then it’s widespread full sunshine. The high Tuesday is around 61 degrees and that’s all across the area.

Wednesday has a little more fog but we’re quickly warming. Highs all across East Tennessee will reach into the middle 60s!

LOOKING AHEAD

You may notice more clouds during the day Thursday; still, rain holds off until after dusk. Showers are here for the northwestern counties (think Wayne, McCreary, Scott, Fentress) before midnight Friday, but most of the rain comes a little later on.

Friday’s rain chances are by and large north of Interstate 40. Don’t expect to see much in our mountains or southern counties. The best overall rain threat is Saturday, and it could be a brief soaker.

We’re colder Sunday and Monday next week. The winter solstice is here next Tuesday morning, at 10:59 a.m.

