Police: Man arrested after stabbing mother’s caretaker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has been charged after reportedly stabbing his mother’s caretaker because he was not allowed in his mother’s house, but she was.

Officers responded to 9950 Kingston Pike in response to a stabbing Saturday afternoon. Once on the scene, a woman was found with a wound to her torso and was transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center to receive treatment.

Officials said that the suspect, Dustin Kumar Sood, 33, had fled the scene but was later found after crashing his vehicle.

After Sood was picked out of a lineup by the victim, he made a statement to police that he was previously angry at her because he was not allowed to be at his mother’s home and the caretaker was living there, a report stated.

According to officers, Sood said that he intentionally cut the woman but did not intend to kill her.

“He advised me that has cut multiple women in the past and knows how to wound them and get away with it,” an officer stated on a police report.

Multiple knives were confiscated by officers on the scene from Sood once found.

Sood’s girlfriend was also questioned and stated she had dated the suspect for about a month but was reportedly trying to get away but had not had a chance. She also told officers that Sood would take methamphetamines and cut himself when playing with knives.

According to a statement from his girlfriend, the man also reportedly threw a baseball bat at the victim.

After stabbing the woman, he allegedly told his significant other to drive away, but she did not have her glasses and could not do so.

Sood was charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.