Police: Man shoots, kills mother in Jefferson Co.

A suspect was taken into custody following a homicide in Jefferson County.
By Zach McBride and Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 26-year-old has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing his mother early Monday morning.

Officials from the Criminal Investigation Division, White Pine Police Department, and agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a 911 call at the 3000 block of Hardy Road in Jefferson County around 1:38 a.m.

Once on the scene, Anthony Bryan Hicks, identified as the caller, was sitting on the front porch. A female was also found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, a release stated.

The woman was identified as his mother, Christa Tipton Hicks, 48.

Anthony Bryan Hicks has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.

