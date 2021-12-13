Report: Small group scams Home Depot for over $3K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small group of three who worked together reportedly scammed Home Depot multiple times in Knoxville and Nashville to obtain over $3K in merchandise, a police report stated.

Officials said Joshua Hughey was in a Knoxville Home Depot when he selected merchandise, went to the cash register, told the cashier that he was using a ‘cash card,’ and placed it inside the machine. Afterward, an incident report said he told the worker that the card would only work if they pressed the cash button.

The worker did as Hughey said and handed him a receipt, but he never paid. On that shopping trip, he had collected $2,053.86 in merchandise.

Hughey reportedly left in a vehicle with Catrina Jones to another Knoxville Home Depot. He allegedly attempted the same ‘cash card’ trick but was refused by the cashier.

Another suspect, Andre Coleman, was working with Jones and Hughey. Coleman tried taking the receipt given to Hughey early in the day to obtain a refund of $1104.96.

In total, the three suspects attempted to cause the store to take a loss of $3,158.82.

When officers stopped the vehicle the suspects were in, the merchandise was in plain view, according to officials. The remaining merchandise from Knoxville and some from Nashville were recovered.

A photo of Joshua Hughey was not readily available.

