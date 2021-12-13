Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Sullivan County man

silver alert issued for man
silver alert issued for man(TBI)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 60-year-old Michael Hill from Sullivan County.

TBI said Hill has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. There is no known clothing description at this time, according to TBI.

He is 5′11 and bald with brown eyes. Hill may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota Corolla with TN tag number Y81-72N, according to the TBI.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

