Silver Alert issued for Sullivan County man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 60-year-old Michael Hill from Sullivan County.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 60-year-old Michael Hill, who is missing from Sullivan County.



Michael has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



Have info? Call the @SCSO_1780 at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/aG7MGsfIIC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 13, 2021

TBI said Hill has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. There is no known clothing description at this time, according to TBI.

He is 5′11 and bald with brown eyes. Hill may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota Corolla with TN tag number Y81-72N, according to the TBI.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.