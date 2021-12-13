WATCH: Excitement brewing as bowl practice begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bowl practice is underway for the Tennessee football program as the Vols commenced preparations for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday morning inside the Anderson Training Center. UT will hold 15 bowl practices before its clash with the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday, December 30 in Nashville.

Hendon Hooker getting some work in with his receivers during #Vols bowl practice. We’ll hear from the Davey O’Brien semifinalist and OC/TE coach Alex Golesh tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TuuZEShB7Z — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) December 13, 2021

Head coach Josh Heupel met with members of the media after Saturday’s practice and discussed the excitement around the program’s postseason proceedings. Tennessee’s coaching staff is also focused on rounding out the 2022 recruiting class, with early signing day set for Wednesday, Dec. 15.

“Great time for our program, a lot of things going on,” Heupel said. “Ready to go finish off this recruiting class. Spent a couple of good weeks out on the road, our staff and myself, and excited about finishing it off here this weekend and through the early part of next week. Great opportunity to get some practice in. We’ve had a couple since we finished the season. Great opportunity to go play in a great bowl game here, the Music City Bowl, close for a bunch of our fans. Expect and excited to see them pack that place out and have a great environment there on the 30th.”

Coming off a 7-5 season in Heupel’s debut campaign on Rocky Top, the Vols took time to reset mentally and get healthy before postseason practice began. The UT head coach wants his players to feel rejuvenated before getting into the nitty-gritty of bowl prep.

“I think the biggest thing in bowl preparation is not getting stale,” Heupel said. “Getting some good-on-good work so that they have an understanding of the tempo and they’re accustomed to it, and then your players being as fresh as they possibly can mentally and physically when you get to the bowl site and the bowl game.”

Heupel also spoke to the opportunities presented by these 15 extra practices for younger players that did not take as many reps throughout the season. The early portion of bowl practices will mirror spring ball and postseason camp, with less experienced players receiving more chances to compete and improve their craft.

“Because you are able to rep more guys like you would in a spring ball or training camp, they naturally see the opportunity that they have to go out there and compete,” Heupel said. “Instead of being on the practice squad or scout team – whatever you call it – they’re getting mainstream reps with your units, offense and defense. Guys have been great here through the early part.”

