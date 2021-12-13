Weigel’s to donate to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weigel’s announced that they will be donating $45,000 to the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs on Dec. 13.

The fundraising event hosted by Weigel’s collected enough to raise and train two service dogs.

“This is such a meaningful donation to be able to support the two dogs that will, in turn, be able to support our Veteran heroes,” said Mike Kitchens, Volunteer Chair for Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. “We are immensely grateful for all the Weigel’s customers who so graciously gave to make this possible.”

The SMSD program provides trained service dogs to aid in assistance and companionship to veterans at no cost. According to a spokesperson, the price to specially trained dogs that assist with many veteran-related disabilities is over $22,00 before being able to work.

The organization has helped over 30 families since its start in 2010.

“We are fortunate to have the support of so many customers who have made this donation possible,” said Bill Weigel, chairman for Weigel’s. “Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is one of many charities we love to support, and it gives us such joy to know we can make a difference in the lives of the men and women who have served our country with a fundraising event whose mission is to bring them a better quality of life. It’s a small step for us in a much larger picture to help those that have so unselfishly sacrificed for all of us.”

