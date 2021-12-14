Back to 60s, with a warm-up ahead of the best chance for rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Afternoons are gradually warming this week, but we’ll see some showers late week before the cold front’s best chance for rain moves in this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with areas of fog developing. Some cold air is sinking into the Valley, starting the day around 29 degrees, with low 30s on the Plateau.

We have a beautiful day, and a good steady climb to right at 10 degrees above average! Today’s high is 61 degrees, with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds increase this evening, with temperatures in the mid 40s around 7 PM. We have a partly cloudy night, that’s occasionally mostly cloudy, and still dropping to around 33 degrees. We’ll find another inversion, or warmer air above the valley, with the Plateau and mountains in the mid to upper 30s, and cold air sinking into the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday comes with scattered clouds moving through, but still a little warmer at 64 degrees.

Thursday is looking more mostly cloudy, with only spotty rain during the day, and a high of 66 degrees. Scattered rain returns Thursday evening through Friday morning, then it looks to be spotty again during the day Friday with mostly cloudy views and a high of 69 degrees!

Saturday is when the cold front finally moves through, bringing in 60% on and off rain, and about a half an inch of rainfall. We’ll hold in the low 60s for the afternoon, before colder air returns Sunday.

We’re watching out for more scattered showers to return Monday to Tuesday, with spotty mountain snow in time for the Winter Solstice Tuesday morning at 10:59.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.