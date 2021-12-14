Advertisement

Corporate business prepares gift stocking for kids at ETCH

MLILY supplied the stockings with gifts like playing cards, crayons, coloring books, games, stuffed animals and other fun items the children will be able to play with and enjoy.
MLILY USA employee Courtney Ferrell stuffing the winning stocking
MLILY USA employee Courtney Ferrell stuffing the winning stocking(MLILY USA)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Patients at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital won’t be waking up empty-handed this Christmas, and it’s all because of local employees of MLILY USA.

The employees spent part of their holiday party stuffing colorful stockings with toys for the kids. The company’s 60 corporate employees in Knoxville and Los Angeles recently competed in a holiday stocking decorating contest.

“Our employees suggested the holiday stocking contest, and we decided to pay it forward to create a joyful experience for the children who are spending the holiday in the hospital,” said Stephen Chen, president MLILY USA. “Being in the hospital is never easy, but it is especially difficult for young children during the holidays. Our team wanted to make this season as special as possible for these kids. The stockings we will donate are filled with creative items that will help keep the children happily distracted. Our hope is that we can brighten a sick child’s day and help bring smiles and a little extra holiday spirit to the children in the hospital this season.”

