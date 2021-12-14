Federal aid granted to 9 Tenn. counties following tornado aftermath

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - President Biden has granted an emergency declaration for the state of Tennessee and will make federal assistance available to nine counties impacted by the devastating tornado outbreak.

The emergency declaration makes Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley counties eligible for federal funding reimbursement for emergency measures taken in response to the disaster, Gov. Lee announced.

After Governor Lee requested federal assistance on Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency indicated additional designations for aid may be made following further evaluation.

“Gov. Lee also requested FEMA assistance for debris removal in the declared counties and said the state would seek a Major Disaster Declaration for qualifying jurisdictions after local officials are able to complete a thorough assessment of storm damage,” a spokesperson said.

On Monday, Gov. Lee issued Executive Order 94 to provide operational flexibilities for counties affected by tornadoes and severe weather in northwest and Middle Tennessee.

“The impact of severe weather in Tennessee and our neighboring states has been devastating,” said Gov. Lee. “We remain committed to providing the necessary resources to assist Tennesseans as they recover from this tragic loss.”

At least six tornadoes touched down in Tennessee during a strong surge that struck parts of the Midwest and Midsouth on Saturday, according to teams with the National Weather Service.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has made a recovery web page available to help storm survivors find resources and support.

