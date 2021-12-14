How you can help Sweetwater family taking food, supplies to Mayfield, Ky.

Sweetwater, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family of four in Monroe County is collecting donations to take to people impacted by the tornadoes in Kentucky that left dozens displaced.

The Olsons shared on social media and by word of mouth they were gathering items to take to Mayfield, Kentucky.

“I’m overwhelmed at the generosity of people that I don’t even know,” said Wendi Olson.

So far more than a couple dozen people have donated food, water, clothes, shoes, hygiene items, toys, books, flashlights, gasoline, extension cords, and animal food.

A Monroe County family is collecting donations for those impacted by the tornado in Mayfield. The Olsons have already received items from dozens of people, including gas, coats, shoes, food and more. The family of four leaves Thursday and will stay as long as needed in KY. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/VyOebaldRJ — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) December 14, 2021

“We’re so blessed, there’s things that we don’t need and just brought everything, as much as we could, over,” said Melissa Boner, one of Olson’s friends who felt called to help.

The family will fill their camper and truck bed with supplies.

If you are interested in helping you can drop off items at the Olsons’ home located at 134 Head of Creek Road in Sweetwater or email her at wendi295@gmail.com.

The family is planning to leave Thursday morning for Mayfield.

