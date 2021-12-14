Advertisement

KPD: One dead following crash on I-40

Crash Reconstruction investigators remain on scene, and their investigation continues at this time.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead, and two people are injured following a major crash on I-40 eastbound Tuesday morning.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash with injuries on I-40 East near McMillan Road at approximately 10:25 a.m.

Based on an investigation, a vehicle was reportedly traveling on I-40 West when it lost control, crossed onto I-40 East, and struck a vehicle, officials announced.

The two occupants of the westbound vehicle were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, and the other remains in critical condition. KPD officials said that the occupant of the eastbound vehicle was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Crash Reconstruction investigators remain on scene, and their investigation continues at this time.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

You can check real-time traffic on the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay website.

I-40 Eastbound Crash
I-40 Eastbound Crash(Brandi Dickson)

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

