Local shops team up to provide toys to kids in Kentucky

Downtown Dandridge shops collecting a truckload of toys for storm victims to have Christmas presents.
By Anne Brock
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Not every preschooler understands the concept of sharing toys, but 3-year-old Liam in Dandridge does. He helped his mom purchase some to add to the bin of toys suddenly spilling over at Martha’s Market. These and the bin filling up down the street at Tinsley Bible Drugs are all intended for children who live in Kentucky.

Liam understands these toys will go so other kids can still have Christmas presents after those terrible storms.

“He was excited and it was, he picked out the toys that he wanted to donate,” said Martha’s Market owner Julie Gerding, who just began organizing the drive, ”So, he picked them out and he donated them.”

Gerding has named this drive, “Help Santa Remember Kentucky.” She plans on renting a 26-foot truck to fill up by late Monday afternoon with toys in storage bins. She said the storage bins can be an additional help to storm victims who may have lost everything. The toys are all new and unwrapped.

Tinsley Bible Drugs Owner Sherri Ford said of the response since she added a toy bin, too for the drive.

“I knew that the people in Dandridge would take time to care, because this community is just wonderful and they take time to support anyone that’s in need.” Ford said in addition to toys, people are donating blankets and cash.

Gerding said she has been in touch with the Kentucky Governor’s office to coordinate when and where the truck will be able to safely deliver the load of toys on Tuesday. She hopes folks who come to see the community Christmas parade on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. will consider bringing a toy to donate.

“Everybody’s been very receptive and very helpful...we desperately want to fill that truck!”

