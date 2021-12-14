Loudon Co. recognizes one deputy with life-saving award, announces ‘Officers of the Year’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff, Tim Guider, awarded seven employees as 2021′s “Officers of the Year” and recognized one with the prestigious “Sheriff’s Life Saving” Award.

The department shared the announcement on Facebook. Sheriff Guider selected one deputy or employee from each division; Patrol Deputy of the year, Patrol Supervisor of the year, Corrections Deputy of the year, Corrections Supervisor of the year, School Resource Deputy of the year, Reserve Deputy of the year and Employee of the year.

This year’s award recipients were as follows:

Deputy Clay Jenkins- 2021 Patrol Deputy of the Year

Sergeant Matt Fagiana- 2021 Patrol Supervisor of the year

Deputy Jimbo Barnes- 2021 Corrections Deputy of the year

Sergeant Pam McGinley- 2021 Corrections Supervisor of the year

Deputy Ben Everett- 2021 School Resource Deputy of the year

Deputy Mark Gibbs- 2021 Reserve Deputy of the year

Debbie Hines- 2021 Employee of the year

And in a special ceremony, Deputy Mark Rodriguez was presented the “Sheriff’s Life Saving” Award by Sheriff Guider. The award was pinned on the deputy by the woman he was credited for saving.

Kathy Baker was with her husband, Rick, in a vehicle on Nov. 29 when she began to experience chest pains. Kathy then went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing. Her husband called 911 and Deputy Rodriguez was only one block away. When he arrived, Deputy Rodriguez found her pulseless and non-breathing. Rodriguez provided emergency care to Kathy including the delivery of a defibrillation shock with his AED which immediately reversed her cardiac arrest and she began breathing. Kathy was transported to a Knoxville ER where she was evaluated and released days later. The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook that without his training and quick response, the outcome would have likely been much different.

