Ministry hands out holiday meals in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of families are now ready to cook a holiday meal thanks to Sevier County Food Ministries this week.

Karen Atchley said that it was hard to get all she needed for a Christmas meal on her fixed income. Tuesday, she went to the food ministries and is thankful for the bag of food she received.

“This saves me even more! I didn’t have to save any to get the stuff that I need,” said Atchley. “I still had some from last week. So I probably won’t even come next week. But I may because they may give us a ham, and that would be nice.”

Stuffing, corn, fresh meat, cake mixes, and so much more are in the bag to feed families on Christmas morning.

Director Jim Davis said the day started with a line of neighbors from the building to the highway. He expects more people to come through the week.

“We’re having a lot of neighbors visit. We’ve got a line out to the highway, and we’re feeding a lot of people, and that’s what keeps us happy, and our neighbor’s pantry is full of food,” said Davis.

Christmas bags distribution dates. (SCFM)

The holiday bag distribution will continue on Thursday and Friday during regular hours.

All you have to do to get a bag of food is to live or work in Sevier County.

First-time visitors need to bring their photo ID and social security cards for everyone in the household.

The Food Ministry will be closed from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 and will reopen with regular hours on Monday, Jan. 4.

