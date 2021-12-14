Nearing record highs as rain chances peak early weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more chilly morning early Wednesday, but we’re climbing to near record high temps late this week. Rain is still on track Saturday but parts of next week look a little quieter.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight features an odd blend of clouds over the Cumberland Plateau, coupled with a temperature inversion. That means Crossville and Jamestown will be sharply warmer than Knoxville or Morristown. The Tennessee Valley sees more fog briefly on Wednesday.

From there, it’s excellent sunshine south of I-40. There are high clouds north of the interstate, but fewer than it once looked.

Thursday is also quite warm. While rain is back after dark, it’s mostly impacting our northern-most towns and cities.

LOOKING AHEAD

By Friday morning, we have continued rain along the Kentucky/Tennessee border. This then moves back north into central Kentucky. Simply put, the rain chances are decreasing through the day Friday and we actually end up with decent sunshine south of 40. Winds start to howl out of the south, pushing us to near record highs.

On Saturday, our best chances or rain all week move in. Amounts for Saturday are trending lower, though the overall coverage remains very high. Sunday morning may have a few mountaintop snowflakes - but those are well before dawn, and frankly, those places are difficult to access this time of the year.

The trend for Monday and Tuesday is to keep the next system to the south of an Asheville to Atlanta line. Still, we’re watching it carefully. For now, almost all of the maps keep that next weather-maker south of East Tennessee.

Winter is officially here at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

