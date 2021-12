KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a 60-year-old Michael Hill from Sullivan County. He was later found safe, officials said.

UPDATE: Michael Hill, who was the subject of a #TNSilverAlert, has been located and is safe.



Thank you for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/1fGX7RgQp0 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 14, 2021

Officials believed he was traveling in a 2019 black Toyota Corolla with TN tag number Y81-72N.

