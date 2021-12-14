Advertisement

Officials searching for missing Knoxville woman

Lan Nguyen is approximately 5′5″ and 115 pounds with black hair.
Lan Nguyen
Lan Nguyen(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Special Crimes Unit is asking for public assistance to help locate a 29-year-old Knoxville woman.

Lan Nguyen was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 13. She was last seen at Aventine Northshore Apartments, officials announced.

Nguyen is approximately 5′5″ and 115 pounds with black hair.

According to police, her belongings were still inside her apartment, and her vehicle was at the complex.

Anyone with information regarding Nguyen’s is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

