Police: Man arrested after strangling pregnant girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after reportedly throwing his girlfriend to the ground and strangling her until she saw “stars.”

Officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at 3411 Tonya Drive on Sunday around 7:10 p.m. Once on the scene, they met with a man who appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet that seemed to worsen as he spoke.

Officers said that 35-year-old Shawn D. Jefferson Jr. told them that he had gotten into an altercation with his girlfriend, but it was not physical. However, the girlfriend told officers that while arguing about their unborn child, she told him to leave the residence because of his intoxication, which made him very angry.

After telling him to leave, an incident report states that he proceeded to throw the victim to the ground, get on top of her and strangle her.

Officers also spoke to the victim’s daughter, who allegedly witnessed the incident. She said she had to throw Jefferson Jr. off of her mother while he was strangling her, investigators said.

The girlfriend denied medical attention but transported herself to Parkwest Medical Center.

Jefferson Jr. was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one for the girlfriend and one for the unborn child.

