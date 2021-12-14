Advertisement

Powell community celebrates its’ first high school football champs

The Powell community held a celebratory parade for the Powell Panthers football team becoming state champs for the first time in the schools history.
The "Gold Ball" trophy for the Powell Panthers(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Tuesday, members of the Powell community gathered outside of Powell High School to congratulate the school’s 2021 State Champions. A parade was held, greeting members of the football team.

Head Coach of the team, Matt Lowe, said he played on the football team when he was in high school, as well as his dad. Lowe shared how he’s glad to be a part of this win for the community.

“It’s a huge accomplishment. Just to be a part of it in any small way is something that will be talked about for a long time to come. It’s something the community, cheerleaders, band members, and every member of this football team will talk about for many many years,” shared Lowe.

The parade concluded at the school’s football field, with a ceremony.

During the ceremony, a handful of players thanked their coaches and fans for supporting them through the football year.

WVLT’s Ted Hall served as an Emcee of the event.

This year is the first time ever that Powell has won a football state championship. It was also their first time competing in the 5A title game since 2011.

