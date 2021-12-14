Advertisement

Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Don Wells and Candus Bly
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office revealed that Summer Wells’ mother filed a trespassing complaint after a social media creator and five friends came to her property.

Officers with HCSO responded to a call on Thursday regarding criminal trespassing at the Ben Hill Road residence, according to the report.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Candus Wells, who said that Molly Golight and Andrew Griffin - both Facebook names - along with four other people, came onto her property. She also said they were reportedly there to make videos of the residence.

Wells also stated that it was the second day it had happened.

The disappearance of Summer Wells, the 5-year-old Hawkins County girl at the center of a Tennessee AMBER Alert, has captured the attention of thousands across the region. Wednesday, Dec. 15, marks six months since her disappearance.

A timeline of the search for Summer can be found here.

