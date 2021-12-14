Advertisement

Scam Alert: Law enforcement official asking for money is fake

Officials said that no government agency of any kind takes gift cards as payment.
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office alerts the public to scam calls.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community not to fall for a scam that involves a person impersonating a police officer asking for money over a phone call.

The scammers reportedly call potential victims and tell them that they need to immediately send money or a gift card to them and threaten that if they do not, a warrant will be issued, or they may turn themselves in.

“Sometimes scams such as these will include spoofing a legitimate law enforcement agency’s phone number and/or using a real name of a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain the trust of the victim,” SCSO said.

The law enforcement impersonator/scammer will often:

  • Refers to the community member by name.
  • Tells the community member the call is being recorded.
  • Tells the community member they missed a court appearance or jury duty.
  • Tells the community member that there is a family emergency and requests to be contacted at a different phone number.

Tips to help avoid becoming a victim to this scam include:

  • Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.
  • Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.
  • Stay private. Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites. Scammers often make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and similar sites.
  • Never wire money or provide debit/credit card numbers to a stranger.

A Facebook post said that the SCSO does not call individuals and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances. Officials also said that no government agency of any kind takes gift cards as payment.

If you are a resident of Sevier County and fall victim to this scam, you can file a report by calling the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency line

at (865)453-4668.

