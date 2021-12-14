STEM week fun at Claxton Elementary includes Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fifth grade students at Claxton Elementary School are having fun with science this week, and Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley brought the weather class to these wonderful students virtually!

They went on a behind the scenes tour of WVLT studio and newsroom. Heather showed them how a broadcast Meteorologist puts together a forecast and builds the graphics that you see at home.

They had some great questions about being scared of being on tv, but Heather said she’s actually more nervous talking to groups because she can see that they didn’t laugh at her jokes.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits with fifth grade students at Claxton Elementary. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.