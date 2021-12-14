Advertisement

VFL, WNBA star Candance Parker is married and expecting a baby with wife

Candace Parker is excited to be a mom of two.
Candace Parker (Wikicommons)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Lady Vol legend and WNBA star announced on Instagram that she and her partner Anya Petrakova are expecting a baby. Parker shared a carousel of photos on Instagram and also revealed that she and Petrakova, who is pregnant, are married.

“Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together,” Parker shared in her caption along with photos from their wedding.

Parker concluded, “We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!”

