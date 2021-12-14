WATCH: Dollywood groups perform traditional Christmas songs ahead of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Performers at Dollywood’s award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas are spreading the holiday spirit through traditional Christmas songs.

If you want to watch the groups live, the theme park will be open every day, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day through Jan. 22. Reservations are required through the remainder of the operating season.

Not able to make it? Enjoy the following performances here:

Candlelight Carolers

Holiday Wild Roots

Mistletones

Smoky Mountain String Band

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas was been nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event in November.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE Magazine also named Dolly Parton among the 2021′s people of the year.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.