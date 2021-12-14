“We shouldn’t have been at work” says employee of Ky. candle factory destroyed by tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An employee who survived after a tornado destroyed a candle plant in Mayfield, Kentucky said that the company had ample warning of severe weather and that the plant shouldn’t have been open during the tornadoes.

According to WVLT’s sister station WSMV in Nashville, Isaac Holt was buried for four hours beneath the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products plant. Holt was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is being treated for broken ribs and a damaged lung.

Holt recalled his experienced to WSMV Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley and shared snapchat videos he made while trapped under the rubble with his brother and another worker.

“I couldn’t move. I grabbed for my brother, he’s like, ‘I’ve got something on my neck. I can’t breathe,’ so I’m just like bro, stay calm,” Holt said.

Holt told WSMV that his brother is now in an induced coma and the plant had ample warning that severe weather was coming to the area.

“We shouldn’t have been at work. How many warnings do you need?” Holt said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said eight people are dead and all others are accounted for from Mayfield Consumer Products.

WSMV spoke with Bob Ferguson, spokesman for Mayfield Consumer Products, by phone Monday.

“The forecast was pretty grim that night. Why was the factory even open that night?” asked WSMV’s Investigative team.

“This was really an unprecedented act of God. If we had known this was going to happen, would we have protected our employees in different ways? Yes,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson also mentioned that other large companies from Arkansas to Kentucky remained open the night of the storms and found all decided to keep employees working.

Holt told WSMV that after the first storm system moved through after 5 p.m., some employees asked to leave early, but were told to return to work because that weather system had moved through.

“They didn’t care about us. They should have sent us home after the first one,” Holt said.

Ferguson said the company has a COVID policy that anyone can leave at any time.

While confirming that the plant did not have a storm shelter, Ferguson said that during both storm systems, employees were given ample time to move to a central hallway.

“It would be inaccurate to say that the employees were not given warning,” Ferguson said.

NBC News reported that factory employees were threatened to not leave during the tornado or risk losing their jobs, but Holt did not tell that to WSMV.

Ferguson denied that employees were told not to leave.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.