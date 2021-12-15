Advertisement

Brooklynn Miles Named SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman Of The Week

Miles now has 13 assists to only three turnovers in her past three games
Lady Vols guard named SEC Freshman of the Week(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Make it back-to-back SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week honors for the No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, as Brooklynn Miles has nabbed this week’s league accolades after Sara Puckett earned recognition last Tuesday.

Miles, a 5-foot-4 point guard, came off the bench to fire in a career-best 11 points and filled the stat sheet with four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in only 20 minutes, as UT remained unbeaten with an 84-60 triumph over Georgia State on Sunday. The native of Frankfort, Ky., connected on three of five field-goal attempts, including a career-high two-of-three effort from beyond the arc, and dropped in three of four free-throw tries to produce more points in one game than she had in her previous eight college games combined (10).

One of the first substitutions entered by Kellie Harper every game, Miles committed only one turnover vs. the Panthers and helped the Lady Vols to their highest offensive output of the year.Miles now has 13 assists to only three turnovers in her past three contests, and has a positive ratio of 21 dimes to 13 miscues for the season.

The lightning-quick rookie and her teammates will take on No. 3 Stanford on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena in a top-10 clash of perennial powers in women’s basketball. Tickets are available at AllVols.com or by calling the UT ticket office during normal business hours at 865-656-1200.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

