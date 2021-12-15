Electric scooters to stay in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a two-year pilot, city leaders have taken the training wheels off the electric scooter program.

The Knoxville City Council approved a permanent program 8-1 replacing the current pilot program on Tuesday. In the proposed ordinance, the city would issue permits for up to two companies to operate as many as 300 devices each. The permits will cost $12,000 and will include a $5,000 bond. They can be revoked by the city at any time if riders don’t follow parking and usage rules.

In August, Knoxville residents had an opportunity to weigh in on the scooter pilot program. Much of the feedback was about improper sidewalk riding, scooter parking and safety. The proposed ordinance would restrict scooter parking to corrals that fit about 10 scooters, allowing for clear sidewalks and easy pickup by the company at the end of the day.These corrals would be located across downtown and Fort Sanders.

The city first introduced the scooters through a pilot program and rules in early 2019. The pilot for the scooters were slated to end on December 31.

Under the pilot program, VeoRide and Link scooters are currently available in Knoxville with each company operating about 250 scooters. Over the past year, there have been roughly 130,000 scooter trips, mainly in downtown, Fort Sanders and University of Tennessee campus area, according to city data.

Members also added in their amended ordinance that the scooters will not be permitted for use on the greenways in Knoxville.

