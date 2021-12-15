Advertisement

Electric scooters to stay in Knoxville

After a two-year pilot, city leaders have taken the training wheels off the electric scooter program.
Here’s Where You Can’t Ride ‘Those Scooters’ This Weekend
Electric scooters to stay in Knoxville(tcw-wbtv)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a two-year pilot, city leaders have taken the training wheels off the electric scooter program.

The Knoxville City Council approved a permanent program 8-1 replacing the current pilot program on Tuesday. In the proposed ordinance, the city would issue permits for up to two companies to operate as many as 300 devices each. The permits will cost $12,000 and will include a $5,000 bond. They can be revoked by the city at any time if riders don’t follow parking and usage rules.

In August, Knoxville residents had an opportunity to weigh in on the scooter pilot program. Much of the feedback was about improper sidewalk riding, scooter parking and safety. The proposed ordinance would restrict scooter parking to corrals that fit about 10 scooters, allowing for clear sidewalks and easy pickup by the company at the end of the day.These corrals would be located across downtown and Fort Sanders.

The city first introduced the scooters through a pilot program and rules in early 2019. The pilot for the scooters were slated to end on December 31.

Under the pilot program, VeoRide and Link scooters are currently available in Knoxville with each company operating about 250 scooters. Over the past year, there have been roughly 130,000 scooter trips, mainly in downtown, Fort Sanders and University of Tennessee campus area, according to city data.

Members also added in their amended ordinance that the scooters will not be permitted for use on the greenways in Knoxville.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Bryan Hicks
Police: Man shoots, kills mother in Jefferson Co.
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Catrina Jones and Andre Coleman
Report: Small group attempts to scam Home Depot for over $3K
I-40E Crash
KPD: One dead following crash on I-40
Friends are remembering the 6-year-old who passed away.
‘He was so loving’ | Family friends remember 6-year-old killed in a car crash

Latest News

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
3-year-old boy donates some of his Christmas toys to Dandridge toy drive for Kentucky storm...
Local shops team up to provide toys to kids in Kentucky
The "Gold Ball" trophy for the Powell Panthers
Powell community celebrates its’ first high school football champs