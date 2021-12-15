Enjoy the sunshine today ahead of clouds to showers and another cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today is a great day to get outside, as more clouds, warmth, and showers move through at times the rest of this week. Then the next cold front makes for a change from rain to cooler this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning has a few clouds, stray fog, and warmer air already reaching the Plateau, with lows in the upper 30s. That doesn’t help the cold Valley, where it’s low 30s, but it does give you something to look forward to.

We’re looking mostly sunny most of today, with scattered clouds passing through at times. We’re warming to around 64 degrees today, with a light breeze out of the southwest.

Tonight comes with clouds spreading out a bit better. We’ll have a partly cloudy night, with a low of only 42 degrees in the Valley, and still warmer in the upper 40s on the Plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday to Friday comes with more clouds and showers at times, but also more warmth. Thursday looks to warm to around 68 degrees, despite a mostly cloudy view and spotty pop-ups, because gusts of 20 to 30 mph are helping to blow that warmer air in. We’ll then have some rain and isolated storms reach the North Plateau late afternoon, then spread out at the Tennessee, Kentucky line in the evening. This drops into the Valley, with a 40% coverage evening through Friday morning. Then Friday gets back to mostly cloudy views, and only isolated rain, with a high around 71 degrees. (The record high for Friday is 74 in Knoxville!)

Saturday comes with an 80% coverage in light to moderate and isolated heavier rainfall. The timing of this front builds up the rain in the morning, leaves us with a midday high of 64 degrees, and then gradually cools with on and off rain through the afternoon to evening. Spotty showers are left for Sunday morning, with a mountaintop snow possible. Then Sunday is mostly to partly cloudy, with a high around 50 degrees.

