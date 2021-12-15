Find Your Fun for the holiday season!

Advertisement

If you’re not in the holiday spirit just yet, there’s plenty happening around East Tennessee this weekend to get you in the mood!
Find Your Fun
By Whitney Turner
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Thursday, Dec. 16:

  • See the sights in Pigeon Forge with Pink Jeep Tours Smoky Mountains Christmas Lights Tour. The one hour tour is available Thursdays through Saturdays until January 1. You can buy your tickets here.

Friday, Dec. 17:

  • Listen to your favorite holiday tunes at Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s 35th Annual Clayton Holiday Concert. Performances start Friday at 7:30 p.m., with two shows Saturday and a matinee on Sunday at 3 p.m. You can get your tickets here.

Saturday, Dec. 18:

  • It’s National Wreaths Across America Day. Honor and support our veterans and their families by attending the event at Knoxville National Cemetery, “Old” Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery or “New” Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Ceremonies begin at each location at 12 p.m. with the wreath laying to follow. For the first time, there is a wreath for every headstone. Volunteers are needed. Parking will fill up quickly, you’re asked to arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.
  • Dandridge Fire Department will hold its annual Christmas Parade in historic downtown at 1 p.m. Toys will be collected for children in Kentucky.

Sunday, Dec. 19:

