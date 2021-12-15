Find Your Fun for the holiday season!
If you’re not in the holiday spirit just yet, there’s plenty happening around East Tennessee this weekend to get you in the mood!
Thursday, Dec. 16:
- See the sights in Pigeon Forge with Pink Jeep Tours Smoky Mountains Christmas Lights Tour. The one hour tour is available Thursdays through Saturdays until January 1. You can buy your tickets here.
Friday, Dec. 17:
- Listen to your favorite holiday tunes at Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s 35th Annual Clayton Holiday Concert. Performances start Friday at 7:30 p.m., with two shows Saturday and a matinee on Sunday at 3 p.m. You can get your tickets here.
Saturday, Dec. 18:
- It’s National Wreaths Across America Day. Honor and support our veterans and their families by attending the event at Knoxville National Cemetery, “Old” Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery or “New” Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Ceremonies begin at each location at 12 p.m. with the wreath laying to follow. For the first time, there is a wreath for every headstone. Volunteers are needed. Parking will fill up quickly, you’re asked to arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.
- Dandridge Fire Department will hold its annual Christmas Parade in historic downtown at 1 p.m. Toys will be collected for children in Kentucky.
Sunday, Dec. 19:
- Looking for holiday lights? Head to Smokies Stadium for Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland! Open nightly 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. through January 2. Santa’s Village opens Sunday night for children to visit with Santa, see animals and take a train ride. The fastest way through the line is buying your ticket in advance online.
- Get your last minute shopping done at Hi-Wire Brewing’s last market of the year. Stop by from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and shop through products from more than 30 local vendors.
