Find Your Fun for the holiday season!

It’s National Wreaths Across America Day . Honor and support our veterans and their families by attending the event at Knoxville National Cemetery, “Old” Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery or “New” Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Ceremonies begin at each location at 12 p.m. with the wreath laying to follow. For the first time, there is a wreath for every headstone. Volunteers are needed. Parking will fill up quickly, you’re asked to arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.