Former KPD Deputy Chief Ron Green responds to sexual misconduct allegations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In response to the press conference conducted Wednesday by Knoxville Police Department Chief Eve Thomas and Mayor Indya Kincannon, retired KPD Deputy Chief Ronald Green shared a written statement regarding the sexual misconduct allegations.

In regard to the allegations, Green’s attorney shared that Deputy Chief Green stated, “I am aware of the allegations that have been made against me and I categorically deny each and every one of them, as I have from day one. The people that know me know that it is not in my nature to do such things.” according to a press release sent by Green’s attorney.

His attorney shared that while the city affords officers a limited means of contesting allegations of misconduct, Deputy Chief Green chose not to pursue that process. He explained, “I found it simply impossible to meaningfully defend accusations that were anywhere from seven years ago to 23 years ago. Reconstructing events and conversations from that long ago is not realistic.”

Instead, Deputy Chief Green chose to retire from the Department.

He explained, “At the end of the day, I did not want to be responsible for bringing any dishonor to the KPD family or the community I have dedicated my life to serving. So, rather than dragging this out and causing further embarrassment to my fellow officers, I ended the process by retiring. Despite the controversy being reported, I am very proud of my career with the Knoxville Police Department, and I wouldn’t change any part of it.”

Knoxville Police Department Deputy Chief Green began his career with KPD in 1993.

Chief Thomas was made aware of an allegation of sexual misconduct against Green on August 13, 2021. Based on the severity of the accusation, Thomas took immediate action by placing Green on paid administrative leave and requesting a formal Internal Affairs investigation, according to a police report. He has remained out on administrative leave since August 13.

After the initial allegation was received, Internal Affairs was informed of many incidents of alleged inappropriate behavior between Green and other women dating as far back as 1998. Five women, along with the original complainant, agreed to take part in the investigation. Four of those women were current or former members of the KPD.

Of those five separate complaints that were investigated, the Internal Affairs Unit anticipated that there was adequate proof to sustain a finding of violations of the KPD Code of Conduct policy in four of the cases.

“I was horrified that allegations of this type would be made against any member of the KPD, much less one of the members of our command staff,” Chief Thomas said. “The expectation is that KPD employees treat their fellow employees and those we serve in a way that makes them feel safe, respected and valued at all times. This type of alleged behavior falls in complete opposition of that expectation.”

On Friday, Green retired from the Department days before the investigation was finished.

