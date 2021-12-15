Advertisement

Grainger High School on alert following threatening message found in bathroom

Grainger High School officials reported no safety incident occurred.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, Grainger County school officials located a message written in the bathroom at Grainger County High School. The message said “Don’t go to school December 15th” and featured a drawing of what appeared to be a pistol, according to Grainger County Superintendent Dr. James Atkins.

Dr. Atkins said Grainger High School parents were notified early Wednesday morning of the message and were told additional law enforcement would be present on campus Wednesday.

“I wanted all parents to be informed so they could decide if they want to send their children to high school,” said Dr. Atkins.

A large number of police officers were on campus Wednesday. School officials reported no safety incident occurred.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40E Crash
KPD: One dead following crash on I-40
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Candace Parker (Wikicommons)
VFL, WNBA star Candace Parker is married and expecting a baby with wife
Catrina Jones and Andre Coleman
Report: Small group attempts to scam Home Depot for over $3K

Latest News

This salary increase will go into effect on Dec. 16.
Governor Lee announces pay raise for Tenn. correctional officers
Grainger High School on alert following threatening message found in bathroom
KPD Deputy Police Chief Ron Green
KPD Deputy Chief retires during internal investigation of sexual misconduct
Knoxville Police investigating shooting in East Knoxville
Man shot in the hand, says KPD officials