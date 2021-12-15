Grainger High School on alert following threatening message found in bathroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, Grainger County school officials located a message written in the bathroom at Grainger County High School. The message said “Don’t go to school December 15th” and featured a drawing of what appeared to be a pistol, according to Grainger County Superintendent Dr. James Atkins.

Dr. Atkins said Grainger High School parents were notified early Wednesday morning of the message and were told additional law enforcement would be present on campus Wednesday.

“I wanted all parents to be informed so they could decide if they want to send their children to high school,” said Dr. Atkins.

A large number of police officers were on campus Wednesday. School officials reported no safety incident occurred.

