Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office hoping to raise money for new K-9 vehicle

The new vehicle will be for K-9 Kota and his handler.
K-9 Kota and his handler Deputy Ricky Begley.
K-9 Kota and his handler Deputy Ricky Begley.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to raise money towards a K-9 vehicle and insert for its newest K-9 member, Kota.

K-9 Kota helped locate a missing man with dementia on his first day on the job in Hawkins County.

K-9 Kota’s handler, Deputy Ricky Bagley, said the new vehicle will put Kota to working full time for Hawkins County and help grow a K-9 program in the area.

The office is holding the fundraiser through the 9-11 Never Forget Foundation. You can donate to the new vehicle on their Facebook page.

