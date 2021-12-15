Knoxville Police investigating shooting in East Knoxville
No word on a suspect, or the victim’s condition at this time.
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened this morning. According to officials, it happened near Ontario Street and Selma Avenue.
No word on a suspect, or the victim’s condition at this time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.