KPD Deputy Chief retires during internal investigation of sexual misconduct

Deputy Chief Green began his career with KPD in 1993.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas and Mayor Indya Kincannon held a news conference at 12:30 p.m. to update the status of Deputy Chief Ron Green.

On Friday, Dec.10 Chief of Police Eve Thomas received Deputy Chief Ronald Green’s notice of retirement as the internal review into serious allegations against Green was nearing its completion.

Chief Thomas was made aware of an allegation of sexual misconduct against Deputy Chief Green on August 13, 2021. Based on the severity of the accusation, Thomas took immediate action by placing Green on paid administrative leave and requesting a formal Internal Affairs investigation, according to a police report. He has remained out on administrative leave since August 13.

After the initial allegation was received, Internal Affairs was informed of many incidents of alleged inappropriate behavior between Green and other women dating as far back as 1998. Five women, along with the original complainant, agreed to take part in the investigation. Four of those women were current or former members of the KPD.

Of those five separate complaints that were investigated, the Internal Affairs Unit anticipated that there was adequate proof to sustain a finding of violations of the KPD Code of Conduct policy in four of the cases.

“I was horrified that allegations of this type would be made against any member of the KPD, much less one of the members of our command staff,” Chief Thomas said. “The expectation is that KPD employees treat their fellow employees and those we serve in a way that makes them feel safe, respected and valued at all times. This type of alleged behavior falls in complete opposition of that expectation.”

“The allegations in this investigation are disturbing and concerning,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon. “I want any and all City employees to know that we take any sexual misconduct allegations seriously and that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.

“I applaud Chief Thomas for taking immediate action once these allegations surfaced, and for showing discretion while the investigation was underway,” Kincannon added.

Deputy Chief Green was serving as the commander of the patrol division at the time of the investigation. When his retirement letter was received, the internal investigation was in the final stages but had not been fully completed.

“I am proud of the women who came forward with these allegations,” Thomas said. “That takes real courage. I am also proud of our Internal Affairs investigators, who worked thoroughly and persistently to uncover the facts in this case. This case proves that nobody is beyond reproach or above the law, regardless of rank.”

