Local church gives back to those in need this Christmas season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From first look, it could be a department store. Laid out with everything from home goods, clothes, food, and dozens upon dozens of bicycles, but it’s actually a massive giveaway for needy families helped by Corryton Church for more than 18 years.

“These parties began back when the Mossy Grove tornadoes came through. A lot of families were devastated and we decided we want to try to give Christmas to a few families and we thought we would be a nice little party. We’d feed them, tell them that God loves them and hadn’t forgotten about them,” said Senior Pastor Dr. Rocky Ramsey, " We had a gym full of stuff we gave away and so basically, we had so much fun that time that we want to do it again.”

Ramsey said the schools in the area know who the families are and pick the ones most in need. On Wednesday the church will be full of people ready to be served.

“The emphasis really isn’t on us. What matters is, if there’s a God in heaven and he hasn’t forgotten about him and he loves them and he sent us here to love them and show them that he loves them.” said Ramsey.

The church has some people who are in car dealerships who have helped the organization over the last several years with bicycles. Every child that comes will get a bicycle his or her size.

Through the years, these volunteers have helped families as far away as South East Kentucky. This year, 36 families, 185 parents and children from Cocke County are getting these gifts of love. 300 volunteers, including North Knox Chrysler Jeep Ram, Personal Auto Locators, and Secret City Dodge Ram, help guide these families through this, incredible Christmas journey that makes an unforgettable impact on so many lives.

“We have some people that are helping, who grew up here. One guy about a thousand dollars of shoes who never went to gym because he didn’t have any shoes, but boots. So now he bought a thousand dollar shoes to give these kids. We will leave here with full hearts because we’ve been blessed to bless.” said Ramsey

