Man shot in the hand, says KPD officials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to officials, it happened on the 2700 block of Selma Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the hand, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“Based on the preliminary investigation conducted by responding investigators, the shooting occurred as a result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and suspect, who is known by officers,” said Erland. “The suspect is not in custody at this time.”

This is a developing story.

