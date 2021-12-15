Advertisement

Man shot in the hand, says KPD officials

A man was shot in the hand and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to officials, it happened on the 2700 block of Selma Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the hand, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“Based on the preliminary investigation conducted by responding investigators, the shooting occurred as a result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and suspect, who is known by officers,” said Erland. “The suspect is not in custody at this time.”

This is a developing story.

Grainger High School on alert following threatening message found in bathroom
