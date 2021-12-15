Nearing record highs even as clouds arrive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rarer December severe weather and high wind continue across the Midwest. Closer to home, we have temps near 70 degrees and more rain soon. The most likely chance for showers: we’re talking Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In the local First Alert forecast, we have a very mild forecast tonight, well above average. The winds start to howl on the Cumberland Plateau as soon as Thursday morning. We will close in on near-record highs throughout the region, with 68 degrees in Knoxville. I think we’ll see good sunshine for at *least* the first half of the day. Clouds roll in late day but the daytime is all dry. After about 7 o’clock in the evening, rain reaches our northwest corner. By midnight, rain straddles the whole Tennessee and Kentucky border.

Rain lasts through about 10 a.m. Friday, but it’s mostly north of Crossville and Knoxville. Showers then retreat back north into central Kentucky. We do have some sunshine, especially south of I-40 on Friday afternoon. It will be very gusty, with sustained winds of 15-25 mph. That wind puts us close to a record high. We expect to hit 71 in Knoxville, with the 97-year-old record dating back to 1924 (74).

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is very likely on Saturday. It starts mid-to-late morning in the Smokies. A plume of moisture and wind moves in from the Gulf. Meanwhile, additional rain comes in from the west by the afternoon. We’re still very warm, yet again well into the 60s. Still, almost all of us get the best round of rain in a week.

Sunday and Monday are dry, except way up in the Smokies. We’re all dry Monday. There may be some mountain light rain Tuesday but next Wednesday and Thursday continue to appear dry.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.