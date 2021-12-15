Advertisement

Nearing record highs even as clouds arrive

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks another round of December severe weather to the west - as we just get late-week rain.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rarer December severe weather and high wind continue across the Midwest. Closer to home, we have temps near 70 degrees and more rain soon. The most likely chance for showers: we’re talking Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In the local First Alert forecast, we have a very mild forecast tonight, well above average. The winds start to howl on the Cumberland Plateau as soon as Thursday morning. We will close in on near-record highs throughout the region, with 68 degrees in Knoxville. I think we’ll see good sunshine for at *least* the first half of the day. Clouds roll in late day but the daytime is all dry. After about 7 o’clock in the evening, rain reaches our northwest corner. By midnight, rain straddles the whole Tennessee and Kentucky border.

Rain lasts through about 10 a.m. Friday, but it’s mostly north of Crossville and Knoxville. Showers then retreat back north into central Kentucky. We do have some sunshine, especially south of I-40 on Friday afternoon. It will be very gusty, with sustained winds of 15-25 mph. That wind puts us close to a record high. We expect to hit 71 in Knoxville, with the 97-year-old record dating back to 1924 (74).

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is very likely on Saturday. It starts mid-to-late morning in the Smokies. A plume of moisture and wind moves in from the Gulf. Meanwhile, additional rain comes in from the west by the afternoon. We’re still very warm, yet again well into the 60s. Still, almost all of us get the best round of rain in a week.

Sunday and Monday are dry, except way up in the Smokies. We’re all dry Monday. There may be some mountain light rain Tuesday but next Wednesday and Thursday continue to appear dry.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40E Crash
KPD: Victim identified following crash on I-40
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
Candace Parker (Wikicommons)
VFL, WNBA star Candace Parker is married and expecting a baby with wife
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Lan Nguyen
Family searching for missing Knoxville woman

Latest News

Ben tracks record heat and the best chances of rain
Ben tracks record heat and the best chances of rain
More warmth and sunshine today.
Enjoy the sunshine today, ahead of clouds to showers and another cold front
Tracking rain ahead.
First Alert Forecast: Tracking warming, then showers to a cold front
The caretaker of the LeConte Lodge said it's been in the 50s with a huge lack of snow.
Nearing record highs as rain chances peak early weekend