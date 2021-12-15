Advertisement

Officials provide update on status of KPD Deputy Chief

Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas and Mayor Indya Kincannon will hold a news conference at 12:30 Wednesday to update the status of Deputy Chief Ron Green.
KPD Deputy Police Chief Ron Green
KPD Deputy Police Chief Ron Green(Knoxville Police Department)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas and Mayor Indya Kincannon will hold a news conference at 12:30 Wednesday to update the status of Deputy Chief Ron Green.

Green was promoted to Deputy Chief for the Knoxville Police Department in August of 2018. Deputy Chief Green began his career with KPD in 1993. Green is the fourth member of Class 93A to attain the rank of Deputy Chief, and he is the second African-American in the city’s history to achieve that rank.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40E Crash
KPD: One dead following crash on I-40
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Catrina Jones and Andre Coleman
Report: Small group attempts to scam Home Depot for over $3K
Lan Nguyen
Family searching for missing Knoxville woman

Latest News

Wednesday marks 6 months since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing from her Hawkins...
6 months since Summer Wells disappearance
More warmth and sunshine today.
Enjoy the sunshine today, ahead of clouds to showers and another cold front
Mugshot of Zackariah Julian
Police seize over 50 pounds of Marijuana, stolen gold plated gun from Knoxville man
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
TENNESSEE: National Signing Day for 2022 recruits