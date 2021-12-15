Ole Smoky Moonshine donates to Cocke County Family Resource Center

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group dedicated to meeting the needs of children in Cocke County now has tens of thousands of dollars to help them do it thanks to a donation from Ole Smoky Moonshine.

Diana Samples leads the Cocke County Family Resource Center and most recently had been busy stocking a pantry for kids in Cocke County Schools. That’s just one way she hopes to meet unmet needs of the kids.

“I help kids with whatever needs it’s keeping them either out of school are some reason are never they’re not learning,” said Samples. “What are those barriers and try to take care of the need that, that kids got, because if they’re coming to school hungry or have not slept or not for some reason or another, they’re not going to want to learn.”

Wednesday, the resource center got a huge boost with a $50,000 check thanks to a donation from Ole Smoky Moonshine. They say their growing production facility in the county has them looking to invest in the future.

“Ole Smoky has always tried to help out kids in the community and our presence has grown here in cobb county over the last couple years. We started our plant here in 2019. We’ve grown from only a handful of boys to just over 200 now,” said Cory Cottongim with Ole Smoky. “We started raising funds in the stores the day before Thanksgiving and we raised the money in about two and a half weeks. The team at the stores did a really great job. They all got behind it. The staff was very energetic and enthusiastic about it.”

“They can focus on learning, instead of focusing on ‘I’m hungry,’ or ‘I’m going home alone’ or something like that. That’s my goal,” added Samples.

You can learn more about the center and how you can help on their website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.