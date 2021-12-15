TENNESSEE: National Signing Day for 2022 recruits
It’s the first Signing Day for Josh Heupel as Vols head coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Riding the momentum of a bowl berth and a seven-win regular season in his UT coaching debut, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will welcome his first signing class on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
Behind the second-highest scoring output in modern program history, Heupel and the Volunteers compiled a 7-5 record, a 4-4 mark in SEC play and secured a berth in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 30. Tennessee will take on Purdue at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT in Nissan Stadium.
Here’s a look at the young men who will be helping coach Heupel and the Vols achieve their goals beginning as early as next season.
TENNESSEE FOOTBALL 2022 SIGNING CLASS:
1. Jordan Phillips, 6′4″ 295 lb. 3-Star Defensive Tackle, Orlando, Fl.
2. Maurice Clipper Jr., 6′4″ 305 lb. 3-Star Offensive Lineman, Alpharetta, Ga.
3. Addison Nichols, 4-Star, 6′5″ 305 lb. Offensive Lineman, Norcross, Ga.
