TENNESSEE: National Signing Day for 2022 recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Riding the momentum of a bowl berth and a seven-win regular season in his UT coaching debut, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will welcome his first signing class on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Behind the second-highest scoring output in modern program history, Heupel and the Volunteers compiled a 7-5 record, a 4-4 mark in SEC play and secured a berth in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 30. Tennessee will take on Purdue at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT in Nissan Stadium.

Here’s a look at the young men who will be helping coach Heupel and the Vols achieve their goals beginning as early as next season.

TENNESSEE FOOTBALL 2022 SIGNING CLASS:

1. Jordan Phillips, 6′4″ 295 lb. 3-Star Defensive Tackle, Orlando, Fl.

𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Jordan Phillips



• Explosive

• Strong

• Focused



Check out what @jordan50OTF brings to Rocky Top. pic.twitter.com/im1OvwplZX — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021

2. Maurice Clipper Jr., 6′4″ 305 lb. 3-Star Offensive Lineman, Alpharetta, Ga.

𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇 » Mo Clipper Jr.



• Elite athleticism

• Lateral quickness

• Leader



Here's what @moclipper brings to our OL unit. pic.twitter.com/AKhqSKShQd — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021

3. Addison Nichols, 4-Star, 6′5″ 305 lb. Offensive Lineman, Norcross, Ga.

