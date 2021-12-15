Advertisement

TENNESSEE: National Signing Day for 2022 recruits

It’s the first Signing Day for Josh Heupel as Vols head coach
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Riding the momentum of a bowl berth and a seven-win regular season in his UT coaching debut, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will welcome his first signing class on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Behind the second-highest scoring output in modern program history, Heupel and the Volunteers compiled a 7-5 record, a 4-4 mark in SEC play and secured a berth in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 30. Tennessee will take on Purdue at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT in Nissan Stadium.

Here’s a look at the young men who will be helping coach Heupel and the Vols achieve their goals beginning as early as next season.

TENNESSEE FOOTBALL 2022 SIGNING CLASS:

1. Jordan Phillips, 6′4″ 295 lb. 3-Star Defensive Tackle, Orlando, Fl.

2. Maurice Clipper Jr., 6′4″ 305 lb. 3-Star Offensive Lineman, Alpharetta, Ga.

3. Addison Nichols, 4-Star, 6′5″ 305 lb. Offensive Lineman, Norcross, Ga.

