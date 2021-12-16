Advertisement

Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado

By Kelly Dean and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nyssa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WBKO.

Six of the teen’s family members were killed during the recent tornado outbreak.

Their bodies were found in different places near their destroyed home, one as far as a quarter-mile away.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” said Cierra Bryant, an extended family member.

Officials are expanding their search efforts in hopes of finding Nyssa.

Copyright 2021 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
Candace Parker (Wikicommons)
VFL, WNBA star Candace Parker is married and expecting a baby with wife
Mugshot of Zackariah Julian
Police seize over 50 pounds of Marijuana, stolen gold plated gun from Knoxville man
I-40E Crash
KPD: Victim identified following crash on I-40
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm
An investigation resulted in the indictment of Valerie Combs, the former bookkeeper at Grainger...
“There is a bomb here” | Bomb threat at Grainger High School
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
High winds blow trash into neighborhood in Colorado