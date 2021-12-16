Advertisement

Camp Riverslanding donates to Safe Harbor

While some communities saw a decline in child abuse cases during COVID, parts of East Tennessee had an increase in reported cases.
Camp RiversLanding donated $12,361 to Safe Harbor CAC on Wednesday.
Camp RiversLanding donated $12,361 to Safe Harbor CAC on Wednesday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group that works to help children recover after abuse said they need more counselors to meet the needs. Now a donation by Camp RiversLanding will help them reach a goal.

Camp RiversLanding donated more than $12,000 to Safe Harbor.

The Safe Harbor group is currently trying to raise $50,000 to hire a new abuse counselor. This puts them almost 90% to their goal.

“Our referrals here in the 4th Judicial District, which is Sevier County, Cocke County, Grainger County, Jefferson County actually increased during that time. Just the need for those trauma focused therapy services have increased,” said Maggie McNally Kimball, with Safe Harbor.

The money was raised through the Camp RiversLanding give back weekend where all their campground sales were all donated to Safe Harbor.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40E Crash
KPD: Victim identified following crash on I-40
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
Candace Parker (Wikicommons)
VFL, WNBA star Candace Parker is married and expecting a baby with wife
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Lan Nguyen
Family searching for missing Knoxville woman

Latest News

Five months pass since Summer went missing
Searching for Summer Wells: Six months later, no questions answered
WJHCAM- A smart DJ defends a Southern Gospel Radio Station during Y2K's return of Christ.
Locally produced movie set to premier
CASA Comfort Dog Sophie gets sworn in to volunteer at Hamblen County Juvenile Court.
Dog sworn in to help comfort children in court
Juvenile court judge praises community efforts to ease children’s fears.
Emotional support dog sworn into court