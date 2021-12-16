Camp Riverslanding donates to Safe Harbor

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group that works to help children recover after abuse said they need more counselors to meet the needs. Now a donation by Camp RiversLanding will help them reach a goal.

Camp RiversLanding donated more than $12,000 to Safe Harbor.

The Safe Harbor group is currently trying to raise $50,000 to hire a new abuse counselor. This puts them almost 90% to their goal.

“Our referrals here in the 4th Judicial District, which is Sevier County, Cocke County, Grainger County, Jefferson County actually increased during that time. Just the need for those trauma focused therapy services have increased,” said Maggie McNally Kimball, with Safe Harbor.

The money was raised through the Camp RiversLanding give back weekend where all their campground sales were all donated to Safe Harbor.

