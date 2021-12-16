City of Knoxville says more affordable housing top priority help homeless

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coordinators with the City of Knoxville Office of Homelessness spoke with WVLT News about their plan to address the issue of homelessness moving forward.

The City of Knoxville estimates more than 800 people are currently experiencing homelessness. Right now, they estimate a third of those people are living on the street, the rest are staying in shelters. Knoxville’s Office of Homelessness Coordinators Shawn Griffith and Mike Dunthorn along with six case workers visit camps to get people into housing.

“When individuals enter the coordinated entry system, they are assessed on the front end and prioritized based on their vulnerability,” said Griffith.

The program to get into housing, The Coordinated Housing Assessment and Match Plan, or CHAMP, is backed up. Community groups like Volunteer Ministry Center and Community Action Committee offer options to fit people’s needs.

Right now someone could experience as long as a 90-day wait period for a case worker to place them into housing.

“We need more permanent supportive housing in our community. We have to keep up with the inflow,” said Griffith.

Griffith said the number one cause of homelessness they’re seeing is from the lack of affordable housing, evictions are second, and mental or physical disabilities are third.

Volunteer Ministry Center is opening Caswell Manor this fall that will add 57 permanent housing units.

City officials are exploring additional options of where more affordable housing units could be built.

