Advertisement

City of Knoxville says more affordable housing top priority help homeless

The City of Knoxville estimates more than 800 people are currently experiencing homelessness.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coordinators with the City of Knoxville Office of Homelessness spoke with WVLT News about their plan to address the issue of homelessness moving forward.

The City of Knoxville estimates more than 800 people are currently experiencing homelessness. Right now, they estimate a third of those people are living on the street, the rest are staying in shelters. Knoxville’s Office of Homelessness Coordinators Shawn Griffith and Mike Dunthorn along with six case workers visit camps to get people into housing.

“When individuals enter the coordinated entry system, they are assessed on the front end and prioritized based on their vulnerability,” said Griffith.

The program to get into housing, The Coordinated Housing Assessment and Match Plan, or CHAMP, is backed up. Community groups like Volunteer Ministry Center and Community Action Committee offer options to fit people’s needs.

Right now someone could experience as long as a 90-day wait period for a case worker to place them into housing.

“We need more permanent supportive housing in our community. We have to keep up with the inflow,” said Griffith.

Griffith said the number one cause of homelessness they’re seeing is from the lack of affordable housing, evictions are second, and mental or physical disabilities are third.

Volunteer Ministry Center is opening Caswell Manor this fall that will add 57 permanent housing units.

City officials are exploring additional options of where more affordable housing units could be built.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40E Crash
KPD: Victim identified following crash on I-40
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
Candace Parker (Wikicommons)
VFL, WNBA star Candace Parker is married and expecting a baby with wife
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Lan Nguyen
Family searching for missing Knoxville woman

Latest News

CASA Comfort Dog Sophie gets sworn in to volunteer at Hamblen County Juvenile Court.
Dog sworn in to help comfort children in court
Juvenile court judge praises community efforts to ease children’s fears.
Emotional support dog sworn into court
Markell Fortenberry
National Signing Day: Knoxville area students moving to the next level
Five months pass since Summer went missing
Searching for Summer Wells: Six months later, no questions answered