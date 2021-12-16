Advertisement

Crews on scene of a small plane crash in Alcoa

The Alcoa Police Department has been called to a plane crash Thursday Morning
Plane crash in Alcoa
Plane crash in Alcoa(None)
By David Sikes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department was called to a plane crash Thursday morning just before 10:00 a.m.

Police said when they arrived they found a single-engine plane had crashed near Singleton Station Road in Alcoa. Police said they had two patients.

This is a developing story and WVLT will update as soon as possible.

