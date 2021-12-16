Advertisement

Deadly officer involved shooting investigation underway

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to investigate an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead near Nashville.
By David Sikes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Police along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to investigate an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead.

A large police presence is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Bellshire area.

A call went out just after 2:30 a.m. for the 900 block of Old Hickory Blvd. near Cedar Hill Park north of Nashville.

The call went out to dispatch as a possible officer in danger.

